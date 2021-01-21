Georgia Fire Captain delivers Pledge of Allegiance at inauguration [video]

Georgia Fire Captain Andrea M. Hall recited the Pledge of Allegiance at the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden on Wednesday morning. She also signed in American Sign Language as she spoke.

Andrea Hall, the first Black woman to serve as fire captain for the South Fulton County Fire Rescue, brought the heat on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol to lead the spoken and signed Pledge of Allegiance.

“I am thrilled and humbled to represent firefighters and other frontline workers in the state of Georgia and the City of South Fulton,” she said. “It is a privilege and an honor to help usher in a new chapter of leadership for our country.”

She said she was asked by the general president of the International Association of Fire Fighters and President-elect Biden’s inauguration committee to deliver the pledge.

According to the City of South Fulton, Hall is the first African American female firefighter to serve as captain in the city’s Fire Rescue Department. She was promoted to this rank in 2004 by Fulton County, prior to her joining the City of South Fulton.

“We are proud of Capt. Harris and our entire team of fire and rescue personnel,” said Mayor William “Bill” Edwards. “She represents the best city staff in the state and it is only fitting that she lead our nation in the pledge.”