Biden Heads to Georgia with Message: ‘Send Me These Two Men’

By Stacy M. Brown, NNPA Newswire Senior National Correspondent

The importance of the Senate runoff elections in Georgia cannot be overstated.

It is why President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris are in the Peach State to campaign for the Democratic candidates in their final push to win control of the Senate.

On Sunday, January 3, Harris traveled to Savannah to help boost the campaign of Jon Ossoff, Rev. Raphael Warnock, and the Democratic ticket in the January 5 runoffs.

Biden arrives in Atlanta today, Monday, January 4.

Biden’s arrival in Atlanta will occur on the same day that out-going President Donald Trump visits the city. Trump will stomp for Republican Sens. Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue.

More than two million votes have already been cast ahead of the runoffs. If Ossoff and Warnock emerge victoriously, Democrats will gain control of the Senate and end the majority leadership of Kentucky Republican Mitch McConnell.

Republicans need to win one of the seats to maintain control.

Democrats have been pushing their constituency to catch up in fundraising during the remaining campaign days.

They are buoyed by the fact that Biden won Georgia in the 2020 election, becoming the first Democratic presidential candidate to prevail in the state since 1992.

“Send me these two men,” Biden said of Ossoff and Warnock. “And we will control the Senate and change the lives of people in Georgia.”