Trump impeached again? Phone call urging Brad Raffensperger to cheat was illegal

A recorded call between Donald Trump and Brad Raffensperger released by The Washington Post has shocked voters and adds to the growing body of evidence that this commander-in-chief is not only deranged and delusional, he as many already suspected is a criminal.

Millions of Americans awoke to the news that Donald Trump attempted to strong-arm Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to “find 11,780 votes,” one more than needed to overturn the 2020 election. At times Trump resorted to issuing thinly veiled threats that Raffensperger himself could face criminal charges if he did not comply the request.

Although Republicans and Trump loyalists remain deafeningly silent on the outrageous demand, other members of Congress including Georgia Sen. Hank Johnson are calling for censure and possible impeachment of Trump after Sunday’s phone call to pressure Georgia’s election chief pressuring to find 11,779 votes plus one to overturn his election defeat.

In a taped conversation released by The Washington Post on Sunday, Mr Trump is apparently heard asking Georgia’s Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to “find 11,780 votes,” and help overturn the election loss.

Clearly Trump has perverted Malcolm X’s famous call to action, “by any means necessary,” to include lying, cheating and immense disregard for ethical behavior to hold onto his residency in the White House with baseless and ludicrous claims of election fraud. The only one apparently committing election fraud is the POTUS himself as evidenced by his urging Raffensperger to manufacture votes.

The call, which Raffensperger’s office refused to accept from the White House was declined 18 times before finally being accepted by Raffensberger on Sunday, Jan. 3.

Democratic New York congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was among those quick to criticize the president, saying that he should be “quickly” sanctioned for the incident.

“I absolutely think it’s an impeachable offense, and if it was up to me, there would be articles on the floor quite quickly,” AOC said as the new session of Congress opened.

However, the progressive lawmaker was far from the only politician to hit out at the president in the hours following the release of the conversation.

Senate Minority Whip Dick Durbin described the tape as “more than a pathetic rambling, delusional rant” which “merits nothing less than a criminal investigation,” he said on Sunday.

Georgia Democratic Lawmaker Hank Johnson also insisted that the recording marks “a violation of state and federal law”, outlining his plans to “introduce a resolution of Censure” against the president.