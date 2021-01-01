Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl Honors John Lewis’ Legacy with Scholarship

$7.5 million Endowed Scholarship Program will benefit students from the communities he served.

Georgia and Cincinnati to receive $100,000 contributions to endowments.

A $7.5 million endowed scholarship program operated by the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl is being renamed in honor of the late Rep. John Lewis to recognize his life and legacy.

As a part of the transition, the endowments will be renamed the John Lewis Legacy of Courage Scholarship – Endowed by the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl. The primary focus of the program will shift to help students from Title 1 high schools in the communities Lewis dedicated his life to serving.

“John Lewis was a visionary leader and a light in this world,” said Gary Stokan, Peach Bowl, Inc. CEO and president. “We were honored to have known him as a friend of our bowl and feel privileged to be able to recognize his life and his legacy in this meaningful way.”

The existing portfolio of endowments is active in 33 universities around the country and generates hundreds of thousands of dollars in college scholarships helping dozens of Atlanta-area and Georgia students each year. For their participation in this year’s Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl, existing endowments at the University of Georgia and the University of Cincinnati will each receive an additional donation of $100,000 for the scholarship.

“The Lewis family is deeply honored by the renaming and awarding of the John Lewis Legacy of Courage scholarships,” said Michael Collins, former chief of staff and spokesman for Congressman Lewis. “Education was so important to Congressman Lewis, even as a young child. This endowed scholarship is such a fitting and wonderful tribute to his legacy and we are so very proud.”

A new scholarship award criteria will seek first to award scholarships to students from Title 1 schools in the Atlanta Public School System. Title 1 high schools have large concentrations of low-income students and receive supplemental funds to help meet students’ educational needs. It will then expand to include other Title 1 schools in the metro Atlanta area and then further expand to similar schools throughout the state.

In addition to receiving the scholarship money, students selected will also receive an educational package on John Lewis highlighting his life, his mission and his message as a civil rights leader and his 33-year career serving Georgians and the nation in the U.S. House of Representatives.