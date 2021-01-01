Urban League of Greater Atlanta to provide free business training in 2021

Urban League of Greater Atlanta, Small Business Development Center to Provide Free Business Training for Metro Entrepreneurs in 2021

Nine-week course valued at more than $5,000 per participant

Dec. 29, 2020 (Atlanta, GA) – It is not uncommon for people to decide that their way out of a vicious cycle of job insecurity, job disinterest, and job loss – especially during the pandemic — is to launch a small business, often home-based. What is uncommon, however, is success without a roadmap to best practices. The University of Georgia’s Small Business Development Center, in partnership with the Urban League of Greater Atlanta, is here to help with a 2021 series of accelerator training programs for those who want to start, launch, and grow a small enterprise.

The University’s SBDC and the League’s Entrepreneurship Center have a history of successfully guiding clients through the process of bringing their business ideas from concept to reality and from start to extension. Now is an ideal time.

“Some of the most recognized brands today were started at a time when the economy seemed bleak. The national environment for starting a business is ripe for innovation and opportunity,” said Charlene Fitzpatrick, Program Director for SBDC CARES at the Urban League of Greater Atlanta. “We are excited to announce we have received funding to provide free small business training for metro Atlanta entrepreneurs through a series of four cohorts in 2021.”

The VILT (Virtual Instructor-Lead Training) courses run on Wednesdays from 6 to 9 p.m. The first cohort begins in January. Choose your nine-week session(s) and register early:

Cohort 1: Jan. 13 – March 10; last day to register is 5 p.m. on Jan. 13.

Cohort 2: March 17 – May 12; last day to register 5 p.m. on March 17

Cohort 3: May 26 – July 21; last day to register 5 p.m. on May 26

Cohort 4: Aug. 4 – Sept. 29; last day to register 5 p.m. Aug. 4.

The courses will include direct training and guest lecturers with an excellent track record in business. Instruction will cover topics ranging from HR Operations to Business Management; from Finance and Business Operations to Marketing and Branding; from Finance Management to Government Certification and Small Business Planning; Technology and more.

The approximate market value of the course, which also includes coaching and an additional six months of access to LivePlan and QuickBooks, is $5,225.00. These sessions are open to anyone who lives in the Atlanta Metropolitan 13-county area and has an idea to start a business or has been in business for two years or less. It is free and requires only registration along with the individuals’ time to participate and learn throughout the nine weeks. Each student will be coached in developing a business plan and a roadmap to success. For more information and to register, visit https://ulgatl.org/new_program/sbdc-cares/ or contact Susan Moran at SBDCCARES@ulgatl.org for questions.

“Follow your dreams for successful business ownership by starting with the right preparation and knowledge,” said Charlene Fitzpatrick, SBDC CARES Program Director “The Urban League of Atlanta and our partners are here to show you the way and to cheer you on.”