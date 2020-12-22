Bank of America Awards $6.3 Million to 96 Atlanta Nonprofits in 2020

Philanthropic Grants and Donations Focused on Coronavirus Relief for Health, Education & Job Impacts

To support communities amid the ongoing pandemic, Bank of America has awarded a total of $6.3 million to 96 local nonprofits across Atlanta this year, with a focus on alleviating the unprecedented impacts to health, food insecurity, jobs and education. In addition to this philanthropic capital, which is triple its giving in 2019, the bank also donated 233,000 personal protective equipment masks and 137 cases of 8-ounce hand sanitizer to help protect the most vulnerable populations hardest hit by the coronavirus.

Local philanthropic investments included grants to Grady Health System to expand COVID-19 testing and capacity, Atlanta Technical College for job training and education, Mercy Housing Southeast to provide safe and high quality housing, as well as Morehouse School of Medicine to upgrade their technical infrastructure to train medical professionals.

In 2020 alone, Bank of America has contributed nearly $9.5 million to 146 organizations across the state of Georgia to provide resources to vulnerable and underserved communities hit hardest by the coronavirus.

“We are committed to helping the nonprofit sector as they continue to support the most vulnerable populations of Atlanta. Bank of America recognizes the responsibility to serve and strengthen our local communities however we can,” said Wendy Stewart, Atlanta market president for Bank of America. “By directing funds locally, we can help further efforts to address humanitarian needs and issues of systemic racism, while providing access to economic mobility to ensure the path to success is open to everyone.”

Beyond grants and donations, local bank employees also found ways to give back through virtual volunteerism this year, dedicating 19,000 hours to local causes and projects across the region.