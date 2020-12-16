NAACP Hosts Town Hall Tonight on Navigating COVID-19 Vaccines

On Wednesday, Dec.16 at 8 pm EST, the NAACP will host a virtual town hall series entitled UNMASKED: COVID Vaccines. Over the last year, the NAACP has presented virtual town halls that focus on how the coronavirus pandemic impacts African Americans. In the next episode of the series, congressional leaders, guest speakers, and health experts will join Derrick Johnson, president and CEO of the NAACP, to provide the latest research information, slowing the spread, vaccine availability, and distribution.

“As we’re hearing more about the potential end of COVID-19’s devastating grip on the lives of Americans and people around the world, African Americans are voicing understandable concern and skepticism about the COVID vaccines and treatments being developed,” said Dr. Marjorie Innocent, NAACP Senior Director of Health Programs. “The dynamic speakers in this installment of our COVID: Unmasked town hall series will provide clear information to help us understand vaccine development, approval, availability and distribution.”

It is no secret that the coronavirus pandemic has ravaged communities across the country, particularly the Black community and frontline workers. The lack of consistent leadership and coordination on a federal level from the current administration led to state and local governments taking on varied approaches to combat an unprecedented public health crisis. This town hall will explore the efficacy of COVID vaccines with champions at the forefront of stabilizing the crisis and ensuring a healthy recovery.

Callers can participate via interactive toll-free conference call that will stream LIVE on the NAACP’s website naacp.org. To join via phone, dial (866) 757-0756 and to join the conversation on social media by following @NAACP.

Moderated by correspondent and author, April Ryan, the town hall will include:

Cory Booker, U.S. Senator, New Jersey

Patrice A. Harris, MD, MA, American Medical Association, Immediate Past President

Dr. Marcella Nunez-Smith, Co-Chair President-Elect Biden Advisory Board on Coronavirus

Kizzmekia Corbett, Ph.D., Senior Researcher, National Institutes of Health

Dr. Gigi El-Bayoumi, Professor, George Washington University

Donald J. Alcendor, Ph.D., Associate Professor, Meharry Medical College

Derrick Johnson, President & CEO, NAACP