Ossoff and Rev. Warnock Join “The Breakfast Club,” Center Fight for Justice and Stakes of Election

Ossoff: “The next two years can be the most productive for civil rights and voting rights since 1964-1965, but only if we win these two Senate races.”

Atlanta, Ga. — Today, investigative journalist and Democratic nominee for U.S. Senate Jon Ossoff and Democratic nominee for U.S. Senate Reverend Raphael Warnock joined DJ Envy and Charlamagne tha God on “The Breakfast Club” to share their plans to deliver Health, Jobs, and Justice to all Georgians and emphasize the high stakes of the January runoffs.

In the interview, Ossoff spoke about the historic criminal justice reform he’d fight for in the U.S. Senate saying, “The next two years can be the most productive for civil rights and voting rights since 1964-1965, but only if we win these two Senate races.”

Ossoff also highlighted the opportunity to end the partisan gridlock in Congress by stopping Mitch McConnell and David Perdue from being able to do to President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, what McConnell tried to do to President Obama – endless obstruction at every turn.

Ossoff and Reverend Warnock also stressed the importance of making a plan to vote by January 5.

WATCH:

Find key highlights from the interview below.

“In the short term, we’ve got to beat the virus by letting doctors and scientists do their job, and we got to get direct financial relief to the people. That means cash for Americans and help for small businesses.”

“And then we have a much larger task ahead of us because we’ve got to pass civil rights and voting rights legislation. We’ve got to pass student debt relief. We have to make sure every American has great health care.”

“The path forward is really clear. The next two years can be the most productive for civil rights and voting rights since 1964-1965, but only if we win these two Senate races.”

“They will try to do to Joe and Kamala just like they tried to do to Barack Obama if they still control the U.S. Senate, which is why we have to win both these races.”

“The 14th Amendment of our Constitution is already meant to guarantee equal protection. But when Ahmaud Arbery is shot to death in broad daylight in the street on camera and the local police and prosecutors look the other way it makes a mockery of equal protection. And it’s the job of Congress to pass legislation that will hold those local authorities accountable for that kind of misconduct.”

“We need to reform federal drug laws. We need to end prison sentencing for nonviolent drug offenders. We need to legalize cannabis. We need to reform our prison system to bring conditions in prisons and jails up to humane standards.”

“We have the chance to write the next chapter in our history. We should feel hopeful about that, but we can’t think that just because Biden and Harris got in that now that’s going to happen. We need to remember what happened to President Obama. They blocked everything because they held the Senate.”

“So, if you care about passing a new Voting Rights Act, a new Civil Rights Act; if you care about student debt relief. If you care about our environment. If you want to take on the insurance and drug companies that are ripping off our families at the hospital and at the pharmacy every single day. If you care about legalizing cannabis. If you care about taking these steps that most people support. If you want to see a big investment in jobs and infrastructure and clean energy.”

“If you want to see direct relief flow to the people right now, during the crisis, we can do all these things, we can really actually achieve a lot, and we should feel good about that.”

“But if we don’t win the Senate races, they will block everything, they will stop it in its tracks.”