City of Atlanta Expands Housing Relief to City Residents Affected by COVID-19

ATLANTA — Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms announced the expansion of City of Atlanta COVID-19 Housing Emergency Assistance Program housing assistance available to Atlanta residents who have been impacted by COVID-19. In addition to rent, utility and security deposit assistance, the City will now offer mortgage relief. Applicants are encouraged to apply as soon as possible to ensure their application is approved by the federally mandated deadline of December 30, 2020.

Eligibility requirements have been amended and eligible households may now receive up to $5,000 of assistance.

Applicants must meet the following criteria to qualify:

provide proof of COVID-19 impact on finances

live within Incorporated city limits of Atlanta

meet household income guidelines

provide valid ID

provide proof of rent, mortgage and/or utility bills

Prior applicants are encouraged to reapply for assistance. To apply or receive additional information visit https://relief.uwga.org/ or dial 211 or text C19-ERA (inside Atlanta City limits).