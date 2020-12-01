(BPRW) b condoms Honors World AIDS Day with Atlanta-Focused 250,000

Condom Giveaway

b condoms hits the streets to support Atlanta’s HIV prevention efforts in the most at-risk

communities

(Black PR Wire) Through partnerships with local barbershops, beauty salons, and some of Atlanta’s

most frequented venues, the only Black condom company is supporting Atlanta’s HIV prevention

efforts for World AIDS Day.

The b condoms street team is marching through Metro Atlanta to educate and connect Atlantans

with HIV Prevention resources where it matters most. The all-natural condom company is using its

advanced data analytics technology to identify the largest at-risk communities and is providing them

with the premium products they deserve. Collaborating with Too Official Promotions, the promotion

team used by renowned ATL record label Quality Control Music, b condoms is resonating with ATL

teens. The street team is interacting with Atlanta’s youth, distributing products and initiating

necessary conversations around safe sex. Barbershops and salons are epicenters for black culture

and conversation, and b condoms is bringing the hot topics.

In 2017, CDC data showed Black Americans in the South accounted for 53% of new HIV/AIDS

cases while only accounting for 19% of the southern population. Atlanta’s rates have been compared

to those of third-world countries. This is due to lack of resources and sufficient knowledge regarding

sexual health and safe sex practices, particularly amongst teens and young adults. b condoms is

working to end the epidemic in the Black communities that have traditionally been ignored.

“My experience at Morehouse showed me how Atlanta is the mecca for change-makers seeking to

move the culture forward,” states CEO and Morehouse graduate Jason Panda, “and it was always

my dream to return and be a part of that movement.”

After establishing the company in New York, Mr. Panda set-up a facility off Fulton Industrial Boulevard so that the company would be at the center of where change is needed most.

When asked about his vision for the company he states, “With your support, we’re growing our

impact and actively reducing health disparities in the Black community. Our unyielding journey to

protect the culture is one step closer to being fully realized, and we are excited to assist Atlanta’s

efforts in making sure the city is a healthy and safe place.”

Mr. Panda will be hosting a fireside chat on b condoms and its innovative approach to reducing

sexual health disparities in the black community at the Gathering Spot in Atlanta on December 1,

2020 at 5:00pm.

Established in 2011, b condoms is a Black owned condom company that works to reduce sexually

transmitted infections and teen pregnancy in the Black community. The company provides an

assortment of odorless, vegan-friendly, all-natural and uniquely designed condoms to protect the

culture.

For more information, visit www.bcondoms.com