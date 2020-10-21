Romeo talks Bow Wow Rap Battle ‘The Mix’ Clips [video]

LAST NIGHT ON FOX SOUL’S THE MIX

Viewers that tuned in last night for the brand new episode of the live millennial/Gen Z, mixed gender talk show, THE MIX, where no topic was off limits, and saw a ton of action from the hosts, as they discussed topics including “Romeo vs Bow Wow Rap Battle,” “Zonnique’s baby update,” Jazz Anderson, daughter of Tami Roman revealing she is a virgin, as well as peer pressure that takes place with Gen Z’ers. The below clips can be embedded/re-posted with the included descriptions.

The show is executive produced by industry powerhouse Tameka ‘Tiny’ Harris ( T.I. and Tiny: The Family Hustle ), and hosted by Zonnique ( T.I. and Tiny: The Family Hustle) , Romeo Miller ( Ex On The Beach/Peak) , Anton Peeples ( Mr. Mom ), newcomer Jamie DuBose , and Jazz Anderson (TV personality & rapper), with four-time Emmy-nominated producer, Jill King ( Rachael Ray, The Real, Steve Harvey, Red Table Talk ) as Executive Producer and Showrunner, it’s a must watch. The show airs each Tuesday night at 7pm PT / 10pm ET on FOX SOUL .

Recurring topics on THE MIX range from Black Lives Matter, current affairs, dating apps, viral trends, to breaking news for the culture, and they have featured A-list guests including Snoop Dogg, T.I., Lil’ Yachty, Kandi Burruss and Sukihana, just to name a few and so many more A-listers to follow for the re-launch.

THE MIX is a breath of fresh air in the talk space. There is no other talk show featuring Black Gen-Z and millennial men and women leading the conversation and discussing today’s most relevant hot topics for this generation that’s especially engaged in current events. Anyone can view THE MIX on Fox Soul, which is available via iOS, Android, Apple TV, FireTV, YouTube/FoxSoul, Samsung Plus, Fox Now, Roku, Tubi, Xumo, CaffeineTV or on the web at foxsoul.tv.