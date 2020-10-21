Cristo Rey Atlanta gets help for SunTrust for COVID-19 Prevention

Cristo Rey Atlanta Receives $50K Grant from SunTrust Trusteed Foundations for COVID-19 Prevention

Cristo Rey Atlanta Jesuit High School received a $50,000 grant from the SunTrust Trusteed Foundations – Nell Warren Elkin and William Simpson Elkin Foundation to underwrite the cost of the purchase and installation of Ultravation ultraviolet (UV) lights for the school’s HVAC system. The UV light filtration process is an added layer of sanitization that Cristo Rey has implemented to protect the health and safety of students, faculty, and staff. The system was installed ahead of the reopening of the campus to a hybrid learning model on October 13.

The UV lights are an effective, energy saving method of continually preventing bio-growth from taking hold in the HVAC system. UV from the sun controls the level of airborne microorganisms we breathe in outside air, but air quality is diminished indoors. With UV lights installed in the HVAC system, the numbers of airborne bacteria and viruses that cause colds and other illnesses are reduced as air is circulated through the system.

The addition of UV lights to clean the air is essential to the health of students and staff because the windows at Cristo Rey are fixed, or do not open. Michael Robinson, the Director of Building Operations, has specific goals for this system “to further sanitize our air as it circulates through the building. The UV-C light in this system is very good at killing microbes and airborne viruses.” He notes that “successful installation will mean reduced viral illness for faculty, staff, and students.”

“Helping educators is one important way we deliver on our purpose of inspiring and building better lives and communities, particularly in times of need,” said Jenna Kelly, Northern Georgia regional president for Truist. “This grant to Cristo Rey Atlanta Jesuit High School assists in creating a safer environment for students, teachers and staff so that they can focus on learning and preparing for the future.”

Financial support from the SunTrust Trusteed Foundations for this essential equipment to safely reopen Cristo Rey has a tremendous impact on the school and helps to alleviate the mounting expenses associated with reopening due to the COVID-19 crisis. The school has been 100 percent virtual since March of 2020 but is now transitioning into a hybrid educational model to better serve the students and families during these difficult times. In the hybrid model, students have

the option to be on campus for in-person instruction or to continue to learn virtually. Over 200 students, faculty, and staff are on campus for in-person instruction.

Cristo Rey Atlanta’s request for funding was considered by the SunTrust Trusteed Foundations. SunTrust now Truist, as Trustee, manages the Trusteed Foundations and makes all grant decisions with the assistance of a Distribution Committee, which approved the grant to Cristo Rey Atlanta Jesuit High School Inc. from the Nell Warren Elkin and William Simpson Elkin Foundation in the amount of $50,000.00.

About Cristo Rey Atlanta Jesuit High School Cristo Rey Atlanta Jesuit High School is a Catholic learning community that educates young people of limited economic means, of any faith or creed, to become men and women for and with others. Through a rigorous college preparatory curriculum, integrated with a relevant work study experience, students graduate prepared for college and life.