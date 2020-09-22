Affordable housing for pandemic victims in Atlanta

Bank of America Foundation and Mercy Housing Partner in Support of Affordable Housing in the Southeast

Funding to support program-enriched affordable housing residents become more critical than ever, with so many experiencing hardships due to the pandemic

.ATLANTA — Two grants from Bank of America are providing support to Mercy Housing Southeast’s efforts to provide innovative affordable housing, as well as housing security for residents impacted by COVID-19. This comes at a crucial time as the need for affordable housing and these services is at a historic high due to the economic and health impacts of the pandemic.

In the Atlanta area, Bank of America has been a long-standing partner with Mercy Housing Southeast in providing safe, secure, high-quality housing for seniors, families, veterans and other people with low incomes. “At Bank of America, we are committed to supporting our communities – especially during a time of crisis,” said Wendy Stewart, Atlanta market president for Bank of America. “With many local residents and businesses struggling from the ongoing impact of the coronavirus, Mercy Housing has been instrumental in providing support for Atlantans in need.”

A grant in the amount of $50,000 from Bank of America provided directly to Mercy Housing Southeast provided the initial funding to assist residents who are experiencing financial hardship due to COVID-19. An additional $52,000, which is part of a larger $300,000 grant to Mercy Housing, Inc. will support Mercy Housing Southeast’s operations in the greater Atlanta region.

“Bank of America’s support has been critical in growing affordable housing in the Atlanta and keeping existing residents healthy and stably housed,” said James Alexander, President of Mercy Housing Southeast.

Mercy Housing is one the nation’s leading affordable housing developers. With nearly 40 years of experience, and a presence in 41 states, it is uniquely prepared to help provide relief to hard-hit, low-income communities with their wraparound services approach to affordable housing with onsite services. Over 45,000 people including families, seniors, veterans, and people with special needs live at Mercy Housing communities.

Bank of America and the Bank of America Foundation seek to advance pathways of economic mobility and shares Mercy Housing’s passion for keeping communities healthy and vibrant. In order to address inequalities in low- and moderate-income communities, Bank of America Foundation partners with nonprofit organizations to foster economic mobility and social progress. This grant is part of Bank of America Foundation’s $1 billion, four-year initiative to support the advancement of racial equality and economic opportunity, with a particular focus on helping create opportunity for people and communities of color.