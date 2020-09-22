GirlTrek’s #BlackGirlJusticeLeague Partners with Michelle Obama’s When We All Vote to Register Voters

Voter registration is more important now than ever before as states shift policies to respond to COVID-19. GirlTrek’s Black Girl Justice League is proud to partner with When We All Vote, a non-profit, non-partisan organization launched by forever FLOTUS Michelle Obama in 2018. When We All Vote is on a mission to change the culture around voting, increase participation in every election, and help close the race and age voting gap.

National Voter Registration Day is tomorrow, September 22nd. Nearly 3 million Americans have registered to vote on the holiday since the inaugural National Voter Registration Day in 2012. And September is National Voter Registration Month. GirlTrek is using this as the perfect opportunity to have all members check their voter registration information and help register others. Updating voter registration information is critical for people who have recently moved, changed their name, or had their voting rights restored under the law.

Check your voter registration status here. And if you’re not registered, register to vote using the Black Girl Justice League’s very own voter registration portal.

“Nearly 60 percent of eligible voters don’t know they are eligible and haven’t been asked to register to vote,” said jewel bush, GirlTrek’s Chief of External Affairs. “Every vote counts and every voice matters. Great organizers like Ella Baker, Septima Clark, Fannie Lou Hamer, and Rosa Parks built power by bringing people together and the Black Girl Justice League is guided by the footsteps of our foremothers.”

Catch an exclusive National Voter Registration Day Instagram LIVE training with LaTosha Brown, the co-founder of the Black Votes Matter Fund at 3 p.m. EST. She will share critical tips and information on how civically-engaged Black women have the power to transform our communities.

Voter registration deadlines start on October 3rd.

With more than 860,000 members and counting, GirlTrek’s #BlackGirlJusticeLeague, recently featured on Good Morning America, is the largest voter mobilization effort led by Black women and will focus on voter education, voter registration, early voting and voter support on Election Day in the most vulnerable cities across the country. Originally launched in 2016, the #BlackGirlJusticeLeague mobilized more than 50,000 people from across the country to walk to the polls, more than 100 precinct walks and dozens of early voting marches in places like Denver, New Orleans and Memphis.

In order to join the #BlackGirlJusticeLeague, pledge to join GirlTrek and vote early this election, If you’re already a GirlTrek member, no need to take the pledge again. Simply spread the word by encouraging your mothers, sisters, aunts and cousins to take the pledge and early vote. The #BlackGirlJusticeLeague will hold special trainings, events, engagement opportunities as well as include limited edition merchandise. Pre-sales begin Friday, September 25th in the GirlTrek online store.

“Civic engagement is a top priority for the Black Girl Justice League and we know it all starts with awareness, education, and participation,” said bush. “We don’t tell people who to vote for or which political party to support. We help people gain access to participate in democracy.”

About GirlTrek:

With 860,000 members and counting, GirlTrek as profiled on CNN, is the largest health movement and nonprofit for Black women and girls in the country. GirlTrek encourages Black women to use radical self-care and walking as the first practical step to leading healthier, more fulfilled lives. GirlTrek is on a mission to inspire one million Black women to walk in the direction of their healthiest, most fulfilled lives by the end of 2020 and it all starts with taking the pledge at GirlTrek.org.