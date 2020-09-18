Urban Skin Rx® appoints two new members to Board of Directors

Urban Skin Rx® Appoints Two New Members to its Board of Directors

Deisha Barnett and Melissa Butler join the rapidly growing, BIPOC-focused brand

on its 10-year anniversary

Urban Skin Rx® is pleased to announce the appointments of Deisha Barnett and Melissa Butler to its Board of Directors. Ms. Barnett is the Chief Brand & Communications Officer and Head of Diversity & Inclusion at the Metro Atlanta Chamber.

In prior roles, Barnett led marketing and communications strategy for Walmart and Procter & Gamble, with expertise in multicultural consumer-focused initiatives. Ms. Butler is the Founder and CEO of The Lip Bar LLC and a pioneering entrepreneur dedicated to beauty industry diversity, vegan beauty products, and disruption of beauty industry norms.

Ms. Barnett and Ms. Butler join Board of Directors members Rachel Roff, Founder and CEO of Urban Skin Rx®, Steven Skoler, Co-Founder and Managing Director of Friend Skoler & Co., and Cheryl Moss, Director of Friend Skoler & Co. Friend Skoler & Co., an investment firm focused on leading brands in the smaller end of the middle market, recently made an investment to support the rapid growth of the company.

Celebrating its 10th anniversary, Urban Skin Rx® was founded in 2010 and quickly became a revolutionary force in the industry by advocating for accessible clinical skincare, including addressing the concerns of women with melanin-rich skin tones. “Rachel and the Urban Skin Rx® team care deeply about their consumer. From building self-confidence through skincare to actively advocating for under-voiced communities, they had equity and inclusion at the center of their work long before these were trending

topics,” said Deisha Barnett. “I’m inspired by the team’s vision and the example they are setting in the

beauty industry. Together, we will focus on growing retail and direct-to-consumer channels and supporting

the longevity of Urban Skin Rx®’s overall brand vision.”

Melissa Butler brings her perspective as a fellow beauty brand founder, commenting, “I’m a big fan of

companies that see the market as it should be and not as it is. Urban Skin Rx® helped revolutionize skincare

for people of color when no one else dared to invest in or market to Black and Brown women. I’m confident

in the continued growth of the brand because I know that customer satisfaction and product efficacy is at

the core of what they do incredibly well.”

“In founding Urban Skin Rx®, my goal was to bring more inclusivity to the skincare industry, especially

for the consumer with melanin-rich skin. This responsibility not only applies to creating innovative

formulas, but also to being a firm advocate and ally for the customers we serve and the issues they face

every day,” notes Founder and CEO, Rachel Roff. “I’m thrilled to welcome Deisha and Melissa, who are

each tremendously talented and bring executive experience to our company. Throughout this brand’s

trajectory, our mission has remained the same, but with their expertise I know we can support our customers

even further.”

Over the last decade, Ms. Roff and her growing team have created a best-selling line of clinical skincare

products that has attracted a loyal following by offering innovative, high-quality formulas and exceptional

customer service. Today, Urban Skin Rx® products are available online at www.urbanskinrx.com,

Dermstore.com, QVC.com, and HSN.com, and at over 5,000 retail locations across the U.S., including

Target, Ulta, and CVS. The company also recently achieved its first international retail presence with

distribution in Nigeria