Tameka ‘Tiny’ Harris Millennial/Gen Z Talk Show discuss new season

Viewers are tuning in for the newest high energy, live millennial/Gen Z, mixed gender talk show, THE MIX, where no topic is off limits, which will relaunch on Tuesday, October 6, at 7 pm PT / 10pm ET on FOX SOUL and will air each subsequent Tuesday night. Produced by industry powerhouse Tameka ‘Tiny’ Harris (T.I. and Tiny: The Family Hustle), and hosted by Zonnique (T.I. and Tiny: The Family Hustle), Romeo Miller (Ex On The Beach/Peak), Anton Peeples (Mr. Mom), newcomer Jamie DuBose, and Jazz Anderson (TV personality & rapper), with four-time Emmy-nominated producer, Jill King (Rachael Ray, The Real, Steve Harvey, Red Table Talk) as Executive Producer and Showrunner, it’s a must watch.

Topics on THE MIX range from Black Lives Matter, current affairs, dating apps, viral trends, to breaking news for the culture, and they have featured A-list guests including Snoop Dogg, T.I., Lil’ Yachty, Kandi Burruss and Sukihana, just to name a few and so many more A-listers to follow for the re-launch.

THE MIX is a breath of fresh air in the talk space. There is no other talk show featuring Black Gen-Z and millennial men and women leading the conversation and discussing today’s most relevant hot topics for this generation that’s especially engaged in current events. Anyone can view THE MIX on Fox Soul, which is available via iOS, Android, Apple TV, FireTV, YouTube/FoxSoul, Samsung Plus, Fox Now, Roku, Tubi, Xumo, CaffeineTV or on the web at foxsoul.tv.