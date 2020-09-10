Minority Business Opportunity Week in Georgia kick off

GMSDC to Kick off Minority Business Opportunity Week in Georgia

State and local governments proclaim minority business excellence

The Georgia Minority Supplier Development Council, in partnership with the state of Georgia and area cities and counties, will commemorate the inaugural observance of Minority Business Opportunity Week on September 14-18, 2020. MBOW is a weeklong recognition of the rich history, achievements and contributions of the minority business community to the state’s economy.

“As Georgia’s leading small business development and supplier diversity organization, the GMSDC is

excited to spearhead Minority Business Opportunity Week and pay tribute to minority businesses

driving our economy,” said Stacey Key, GMSDC President and CEO. “Our primary goal at GMSDC is to facilitate business opportunities between minority business enterprises and corporations. These

successful partnerships are the key to driving innovation, creating jobs and strengthening minority

communities.”

Georgia has been widely recognized as a positive climate for minority business, known nationally for a

business-friendly climate, significant technological advancement and strong economic development

policies that have spurred unprecedented numbers of entrepreneurial ventures and minority business

startups.

“On behalf of all Georgians, I’m proud to take part in celebrating the countless hardworking business

owners from every race, creed, and walk of life who create opportunity in every corner of the Peach

State,” said Governor Kemp. “As the Top State for Business seven years in a row, Georgia’s business

community is truly one of the most diverse in the country. Our minority-owned companies are vital to

the economic health of our state, and we salute all those who are involved in the inaugural observation

of Minority Business Opportunity Week in Georgia.”

Governor Kemp established the Georgians First Commission in 2019, whose mission is to address critical issues for small business and make it easier to do business in Georgia. The commission includes a Minority Business Task Force led by Cassius Butts, President/CEO of 1st Choice Credit Union and former Region IV Administrator of the U.S. Small Business Administration.

In addition to the State of Georgia, the cities and counties across the region will observe the week of

September 14th as Minority Business Opportunity Week. They include:

City of Atlanta

City of Savannah

Clayton County

Cobb County

DeKalb County

Fulton County

Georgia Legislative Black Caucus

Georgia State Senate

Gwinnett County

Henry County

The GMSDC has partnered with the Atlanta Business Chronicle to publish a special focus section on

Minority Business Opportunity Week, highlighting the successful partnerships between minority

businesses and corporate entities. The special insert will be included in the Chronicle’s September 11th print issue.

During Minority Business Opportunity Week the GMSDC, Georgia’s leading advocacy organization for

supplier diversity and minority business development, will host its annual supplier diversity and small

business development conference – the Business Opportunity Exchange. The key focus of the BOE is five

days of capacity building and engagement activities designed to stimulate opportunities. For more

information about the BOE, please visit www.gmsdc.org/boe.