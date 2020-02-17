Small Business Alliance presents 2020 Financial Summit at Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta

Small Business Alliance to Present 2020 Financial Summit

GMSDC and strategic partners to discuss key resources for small business growth and financial prosperity

ATLANTA, Ga. – Feb. 14, 2020 – The small business development community will convene on February 24th for the 2020 Financial Summit – Economic Sustainability at the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. This event will bring together small business advocates, business owners and financial experts for a day devoted to addressing issues and obstacles hindering small businesses from success.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nearly 50 percent of small businesses fail after five years in business. The main issues impacting small businesses are access to capital and cash flow management. The Financial Summit is designed to increase the financial acumen of Georgia’s small business and demystify the complex matrix of financial decision-making.

The summit is a full day of informative and interactive sessions presented by banks, economists, venture capitalists and alternative lenders, in addition to finance experts from all across the business spectrum. The sessions will cover topics on identifying solutions for capital, wealth advisement, and cash flow management.

Mike Donnelly, region bank president of Wells Fargo, and Randy Koporc, president and CEO of Fifth Third Bank will discuss banking trends from the CEOs’ perspective. Attendees will also hear a discussion on the state of our economy with panelists Thomas Boston, CEO of EuQuant; John Robertson, vice president and senior economist for the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta; and Roger Tutterow, director of the Econometric Center and Professor Economics at Kennesaw State University.

The small business alliance is comprised of Georgia’s small business development and advocacy organizations. This year’s alliance includes the Atlanta Black Chambers, Atlanta Business League, Coastal Georgia Minority Chamber, Georgia Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, the Greater Women’s Business Council, Latin American Chamber of Commerce of Georgia, and OUT Georgia Business Alliance.

Space is limited and pre-registration is required. There will be no onsite registration on the day of the event. Breakfast and lunch will be provided. For more information and to register for the event, please visit www.gmsdc.org.

ABOUT GMSDC

The Georgia Minority Supplier Development Council, Inc. (GMSDC) is a not-for-profit organization that facilitates business partnerships between corporations, government entities, and certified minority-owned businesses in the

state of Georgia. In 2020, GMSDC celebrates its 45th year of creating opportunities and delivering results. With more than 400 national and local corporate members and more than 700 certified minority business enterprises, GMSDC is Georgia’s leading small business development and supplier diversity organization. Founded in 1975, GMSDC is headquartered in Atlanta and is an affiliate of the National Minority Supplier Development Council. For more information, contact us at www.gmsdc.org or 404-589-4929.