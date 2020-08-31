Black Restaurant Week Atlanta Serves Up Heritage

Atlanta’s Black Culinary Celebration continues its crusade to support the black restaurant business with revised participation model in light of COVID-19

Black Restaurant Week Atlanta, a culinary celebration under Black Restaurant Week and responsible for celebrating the flavors of African American, African and Caribbean cuisine with a series of regional cultural events, celebrates five years of service and the best in culinary arts. The palate-pleasing showcase begins in Atlanta from Friday, September 4 to Sunday, September 13 in partnership with Stella Artois and Woodford Reserve.

The organization’s continued efforts will focus on highlighting the Atlanta’s black restaurants and chefs – especially with an emphasis on reviving and saving the black restaurant industry during the COVID-19 pandemic – as it educates consumers on the abundance of cultural cuisines and dispels ethnic untruths.

During Black Restaurant Week, foodies, culinary influencers, locals and guests will be treated to prix fixe brunch, lunch and dinner menus at participating restaurants within the area. The current participants include but are not limited to A Taste of The Island, APT 4B, Fellaship Lounge, Fin and Feathers, Krave, Lake & Oak Neighborhood BBQ, Supreme Burger, and TasteBuddz ATL.

This year, a time of financial uncertainty and with the unfortunate escalation of racial injustice incidents, Black Restaurant Week has waived the financial participation fee for all restaurants. Atlanta is recognized as a leading culinary destination; with flavors from the African diaspora making a significant contribution to the local food scene. On behalf of local restaurant owners, executive chefs and catering companies, Black Restaurant Week savors every moment in highlighting each participant’s legacy.

Founded in 2016 by three visionaries: founder Warren Luckett, co-founders Falayn Ferrell and Derek Robinson, Black Restaurant Week began with a one-city food experience in Houston, Texas. To date, the culinary experience has expanded to eight cities with involvement from 270 minority businesses and professionals nationwide.

From left: Derek Robinson, Falayn Ferrell and Warren Luckett

“Supporting the entire culinary industry, from farm to table, is necessary for providing more opportunities for the whole community to thrive,” Luckett said. “From the increased exposure for black-owned restaurants on our new national website to the professional business guidance gained from the educational events, Black Restaurant Week helps businesses expand its customer base and receive resources for ongoing success.”

Our proud sponsors include Stella Artois, Wicked Weed Brewing and Woodford Reserve. For more information about Black Restaurant Week, its events and participating restaurants, please visit: blackrestaurantweeks.com

About Black Restaurant Week

Black Restaurant Week LLC is an annual, multi-city culinary movement celebrating the flavors of African, African-American and Caribbean cuisine nationwide. Black Restaurant Week partners with black-owned restaurants, chefs, caterers and food trucks to host a selection of culinary experiences aimed to expand awareness and increase support for black culinary professionals. The organization was founded in 2016 by entrepreneurs Warren Luckett, Falayn Ferrell and Derek Robinson. Connect with Black Restaurant Week on Facebook, Twitter & Instagram.