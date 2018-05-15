Hartsfield-Jackson offers best dining and entertainment experiences

We’ve all experienced long layovers, or overestimated how long it would take to get to the airport, only to find ourselves with two hours plus to kill. As we near one of the busiest travel weekends of the year, Memorial Day weekend, it may help to know whee to go to kill time and prep for your vacation.

Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson has more offerings than most airports in the world for taking your mind off the wait for a flight and minimize your traveling anxiety. Delaware North, a global leader in hospitality and food service, operates 300 restaurant and retail outlets in 30 airports worldwide to provide travelers with delicious meals from community-driven dining concepts paired with exceptional service.

When traveling through ATL this summer, travelers can indulge in mouthwatering food and beverage options from Delaware North that range from celebrity-driven concepts to savory Atlanta classics.

Below, you will find details about a number of dining experiences from Delaware North available at ATL that might be of interest.

Delaware North Atlanta Airport dining experiences:

· 40/40 Club (Concourse D):

o Luxury sports bar co-owned by hip-hop mogul Jay-Z, featuring sports memorabilia and upscale bar fare.

· Food Network Kitchen (Concourse D):

o Created in collaboration with Food Network, Food Network Kitchen is the heart and soul of Food Network, boasting of classic fare featuring local flavors.

· Garbanzo Mediterranean Grill (Concourse D):

o Fast casual Mediterranean concept rich in nutrients, protein, fiber and antioxidants.

· Grind House Killer Burger (Concourse D):

o Grindhouse is known as the best place to get some of Atlanta’s best burgers in one of the most unique and fun atmospheres in the area.

· Harvest & Grounds (Concourse D):

o Euro-American bakery and café concept, boasting of local coffees and products.

· Wolfgang Puck Express (Concourse D):

o Designed with efficiency for the traveler in mind, Wolfgang Puck Express feature the chef’s interpretation of global comfort fare, using the best available, locally-sourced ingredients.

