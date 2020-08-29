Film: ‘Negative Exposure offers call to action on race relations

EXPOSING THE NEGATIVE: NEW FILM NEGATIVE EXPOSURE OFFERS A CALL TO ACTION FOR COMMUNITY AND RACE RELATIONS

Negative Exposure is a compelling, heart-wrenching story that introduces faith to audiences in a different way. Previous films have dealt with racial and socioeconomic stereotypes, but no faith-based film has incorporated a “flipped society” that deals so directly with the dark side of life in order to reveal the light. American history – the dark and the light – has had a significant and symbolic role in shaping attitudes within society. Negative Exposure filmmakers want this film to be a “call to action” that sparks discussion built around issues in our society today.

Filmed entirely in Columbia, South Carolina, from a story developed 8 years ago by Executive Producer Eric Warren Davis, of E. D. Legacy Films, Negative Exposure explores a community and residents navigating the atrocities of poverty, gang violence and police brutality. This is a unique film about the dark side of the American story, yet an amalgamation of many stories. It encapsulates situations currently happening in our country,” said Davis who stars as Pastor Robert Kingsley, a man at odds with his own biases. The screenplay, artfully crafted by Director Tony Tite, cleverly deals with issues of societal complexities while providing answers and solutions to today’s racial, religious, and ethnic tensions.

This independent feature spotlights the talents of actors already creating a buzz with their hard-hitting, passionate performances. Standouts include Taylor Katsanis, as Jayson Gresham, a struggling single father, and Darrell Snedeger is dangerously intense and chilling as Bones, a community gang leader. As Jayson’s long-suffering mother, Rebecca Derienzo is compelling as a woman fighting to keep her son alive and thriving in a world stacked against him.

Partnering with the National Black Caucus of State Legislators (NBCSL), an organization representing more than 50 million Americans of various racial backgrounds, Negative Exposure is the “clarion call”-to-action initiated by more than 700 legislators who are NBCSL members. Described as a “Parabolic Film,” Negative Exposure uses life experiences to highlight spiritual principles. The collaboration with the NBCSL goes one step further, adding to the list of expected outcomes for legislation to transform policing into a model that is equitable and safe for communities of color Negative Exposure will premiere and be available for download at www.negativeexposuremovie.com on September 4, 2020.

THE CAST AT A GLANCE

Taylor Katsanis – Stars as Jayson Gresham in ED Legacy Films, Negative Exposure, Executive Produced by Eric Warren Davis from a screenplay written by Davis and Director Tony Tite. Katsanis is an actor known for work in films, Instalife (2019), Verses (2018) and Swamp Murders (2013).

Darrell Snedeger – Stars as Bones in ED Legacy Films, Negative Exposure, Executive Produced by Eric Warren Davis from a screenplay written by Davis and Director Tony Tite. Snedeger is an actor known for Watchman (2019), The Passage (2019) and Black Lighting (2018).

David Wurawa – Stars as Sgt. Joe Jefferson in ED Legacy Films, Negative Exposure, Executive Produced by Eric Warren Davis from a screenplay written by Davis and Director Tony Tite. Wurawa is an Award winning actor with an extensive and international body of work in film, television, radio and theater. In 2011, he was nominated for Best Actor at the Munich Film Festival for his performance in “Frankfurt Coincidences,” The Munich Film Festival Award winning movie that year.

Trionna Moore – Stars as Michelle Kingsley in ED Legacy Films, Negative Exposure, Executive Produced by Eric Warren Davis from a screenplay written by Davis and Director Tony Tite. Moore has been steadily building her portfolio of credits and is known for her work on Dream On Dreamer (2019) I Wish I Never Met You (2020) and Swamp Murder (2013).

Rebecca Derienzo – Stars as Mrs. Gresham in ED Legacy Films, Negative Exposure, Executive Produced by Eric Warren Davis from a screenplay written by Davis and Director Tony Tite. Rebecca has extensive credits in film, television and theater as well as commercial and voice over work. Credits include: When Last We Spoke, A Better Death, It’s Supernatural, 23 Minutes in Hell.