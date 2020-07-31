Former Presidential Candidate Herman Cain Passes Away

“Coming Home” authors mourn loss of longtime conservative activist

Washington, D.C. – “Coming Home” authors Vernon Robinson, III and Bruce Eberle issued a statement this morning on the passing of conservative activist and former presidential candidate Herman Cain. Cain’s website announced Thursday he had died due to complications from the coronavirus. He was 74.

“We are devastated to hear that Herman has passed on,” Mr. Robinson and Mr. Eberle said. “Herman was an inspiration to us all. His passion for freedom and fierce activism in the conservative movement was matched by his character as a friend and a Christian. Herman was a pillar in conservative politics, and his warmth and charm will be sorely missed. Our prayers go out to his wife and family.”

Cain was born in Tennessee and the successful CEO of Godfather’s Pizza. His no-quit attitude was exemplified after he fought off cancer following a diagnosis in 2006. Mr. Cain ran for the Republican nomination for president in 2011, and afterwards continued his active participation in conservative politics. He is survived by his wife, children, and grandchildren.