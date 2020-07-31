Back by Popular Demand: GirlTrek’s #BlackHistoryBootCamp Returns for Second Installment on Aug. 3

GirlTrek, the largest health movement for Black women and girls, is launching its second season of #BlackHistoryBootCamp on Monday, August 3rd. The Acts of Resistance edition is a 21-day walking challenge that will celebrate powerful acts of resistance in Black culture.

Like season one of #BlackHistoryBootCamp, which focused on Black women of historic significance such as Ida B. Wells and Ella Baker, GirlTrek cofounders T. Morgan Dixon and Vanessa Garrison will convene a daily discussion at noon EST (except on Saturdays and Sundays)where thousands will dial in to listen and walk in virtual solidarity. The accompanying #BlackHistoryBootCamp podcast will be available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and Buzzsprout platforms.

“Black History Bootcamp is designed for Black women. It’s for us, by us,” said GirlTrek cofounder, T. Morgan Dixon. “We’d also like to extend a special pass to our allies – those who are down with GirlTrek’s life-saving mission. Bootcamp is a perfect opportunity to learn and connect without taking up space.”

More than 100,000 Black women and allies participated in season one of GirlTrek’s #BlackHistoryBootCamp, which debuted in June, and was covered by outlets such as NPR, Essence, and Parade. So far, the podcast has been downloaded more than 300,000 times and counting.

The #BlackHistoryBootCamp walking challenge is free; however, registration is required to participate.

“Black history is everyone’s history,” Dixon said. “We’re excited to see you in the streets because the personal is political and daily walks are a radical form of protest.”

About GirlTrek:

With 820,000 members and counting, GirlTrek as profiled on CNN, is the largest health movement and nonprofit for Black women and girls in the country. GirlTrek encourages Black women to use radical self-care and walking as the first practical step to leading healthier, more fulfilled lives. GirlTrek is on a mission to inspire one million Black women to walk in the direction of their healthiest, most fulfilled lives by the end of 2020 and it all starts with taking the pledge at GirlTrek.org.