Fulton Government TV airing coverage of memorial for John Lewis

Fulton Government TV airing coverage of memorial for civil rights icon

Fulton Government Television will air coverage of the State of Georgia’s Special Ceremony in honor of United States Representative and civil rights icon John R. Lewis. The broadcast will air on FGTV (via local cable providers) and via the FGTV viewing link on the Fulton County Government website at https://www.fultoncountyga.gov/watch-fgtv.

FGTV coverage of the ceremony begins at 1 p.m. on July 29, 2020 live from the Georgia State Capitol. Fulton County Commission Chairman Robb Pitts, other Fulton County officials, and family friends of the Congressman will share remembrances of Congressman Lewis. Coverage continues through the service hosted by Governor Brian Kemp which begins at 2 p.m. During the course of the broadcast, FGTV will talk to community leaders and others attending this historic event.