Atlanta’s unemployment rate is dropping

Atlanta’s Unemployment Rate Drops in May

Georgia Labor Commissioner Mark Butler said Thursday that Atlanta’s unemployment rate decreased in May.

Due to the effects of COVID-19, all MSA’s continue to see stinted yearly growth, yet monthly gains in nearly all major sectors are beginning to spike.

“The fact that almost every single monthly indicator in May’s job market report was positive shows great promise to Georgia’s economy up ahead,” said Commissioner of Labor Mark Butler. “Seeing these monthly numbers begin to increase means that we are definitely heading back in the right direction.”

In Atlanta, the unemployment rate decreased 2.4 percentage points in May, reaching 10.3 percent. A year ago, the rate was 3.2 percent.

Atlanta ended May with 2,582,700 jobs. That number increased by 35,200 from April to May but was down by 260,700 when compared to this time last year.

The labor force increased in May by 13,935 and ended the month with 2,944,498. That number is down 126,938 when compared to May of 2019.

Atlanta finished the month with 2,642,581 employed residents. That number increased by 83,048 over the month but is down by 331,123 when compared to the same time a year ago.

The number of unemployment claims went down by 38 percent in May to 528,473. When compared to last May, claims were up by about 4,898 percent.

Employ Georgia, the GDOL’s online job listing service at employgeorgia.com showed about 47,421 active job postings in metro Atlanta for May.

Visit dol.georgia.gov to learn more about career opportunities, Employ Georgia and other GDOL services for job seekers and employers and to connect with us on social media.