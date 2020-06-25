Hammonds House Museum presents Black Classical Muse virtual concert on June 28 at 4 pm

Hammonds House Museum, through their new Hammonds House Digital programming, is creating and curating rich arts and cultural experiences that reach audiences beyond the walls of the museum.

Black Classical Muse: A Concert of African American Composers – Sunday, June 28 at 4 pm

Be part of the virtual audience and delve into the compositions of African American composers through the incredible voices of singers Gene Clout, Kayla Harriott, Van-Arc Wright and Starla Lewis.

When we think about African American music, we often overlook Black classical music. 19th and 20th century Black composers like William Grant Still, Florence Price, Hall Johnson and William Dawson are names few of us know. The stories of these brilliant composers often begin with innate genius, varying degrees of success, then disregard from the larger white classical community in America and abroad. The American classical cannon is overwhelmingly white and Black composers largely absent and forgotten. Dr. Dwight Andrews, Associate Professor of Music Theory and African American Music at Emory University, will join us to provide historical context.

Enjoy an uplifting concert experience and explore the music of Black composers. Admission is free for museum members and $7.00 for non-members. To RSVP click HERE.

Hammonds House Museum is generously supported by the Fulton County Board of Commissioners, Fulton County Arts and Culture, the City of Atlanta Mayor’s Office of Cultural Affairs, AT&T and WarnerMedia.

Hammonds House Museum’s mission is to celebrate and share the cultural diversity and important legacy of artists of African descent. The museum is the former residence of the late Dr. Otis Thrash Hammonds, a prominent Atlanta physician and a passionate arts patron. A 501(c)3 organization which opened in 1988, Hammonds House Museum boasts a permanent collection of more than 450 works including art by Romare Bearden, Robert S. Duncanson, Benny Andrews, Elizabeth Catlett, Jacob Lawrence, Hale Woodruff, Amalia Amaki, Radcliffe Bailey and Kojo Griffin. In addition to featuring art from their collection, the museum offers new exhibitions, artist talks, workshops, concerts, poetry readings, arts education programs, and other cultural events throughout the year.

Located in a beautiful Victorian home in Atlanta’s historic West End, Hammonds House Museum is a cultural treasure and a unique venue. During the COVID-19 pandemic, they continue to observe CDC guidelines, but look forward to welcoming in-person visitors soon! For more information about upcoming virtual events, and to see how you can support their mission, visit their website: hammondshouse.org.