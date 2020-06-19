Rayshard Brooks funeral to be held at historic Ebenezer Baptist Church

The funeral of Rayshard Brooks will be held at Historic Ebenezer Baptist Church on Tuesday, June 23, 2020. The 27-year-old African-American man was shot and killed by an Atlanta police officer on June 12th. His death sparked national and international outrage.

Brooks’ family selected Ebenezer Baptist Church for the funeral service. “Ebenezer is a parish for all people, a sanctuary for those who suffer,” says Rev. Raphael G. Warnock, Senior Pastor of Ebenezer. “Rayshard was not a member of our church but he, and his loved ones, are a part of our family. We seek to embrace them, comfort them and walk beside them in the days ahead.”

Brook’s death prompted massive protests across the city and around the nation in a climate that has seen the deaths of George Floyd in Minneapolis, MN; Ahmaud Arbery in Brunswick, GA and Breonna Taylor in Louisville, KY.

“Tragically and involuntarily they all have become visible victims in an urgent public conversation about justice and fairness in our nation,” says Warnock. “Let us never forget that at the center of this urgent debate about public policy is deep and unspeakable private pain. In the days ahead, we will march because of them. But in this hour, we walk beside them. We pray, we fight, all inspired by our faith,” he adds.

The community is joining forces to support the Brooks family. Media Mogul Tyler Perry has offered his financial support for the funeral arrangements. Rev. Warnock will deliver the eulogy, Pastor Smokie Norful, Actress/Singer Tamela Mann, Kurt Carr & Singers will provide songs of comfort.

Brooks, a husband and father, is being remembered as a ‘girl dad’ by his loved ones. He will be buried in Atlanta.

Ebenezer Baptist Church is located at 101 Jackson Street, NE Atlanta, GA 30312

Brooks’ funeral will be held on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 | 1p.m. *Sanctuary seating by invitation only

Viewing: Monday, June 22 | 3 pm – 7 pm *Viewing open to public / No cameras allowed inside.

*The service will be streamed live on the church’s website, www.ebenezeratl.org.