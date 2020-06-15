Rayshard Brooks widow calls for justice and peaceful protests [VIDEO]

“I can never get my husband back,” Rayshard Brooks’ wife Tomika Miller, said in a press conference in Atlanta today, adding no justice can bring her husband back.

“There is no justice that can ever make me feel happy about what’s been done. I can never get my husband back. I can never get my best friend,” she said.

“I can never tell my daughter, ‘oh, he’s coming to take you skating or swimming lessons.’ So, it’s just going to be a long time before I heal. It’s going to be a long time before this family heals,” Miller said.

Despite the loss, she said, “I know he’s smiling down because his name will forever be remembered.”

Miller thanked everyone for the support and urged protesters to continue with peaceful demonstrations.

“I just ask that if you could just keep it as a peaceful protest that would be wonderful, because we want to keep his name positive,” she said.