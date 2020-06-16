Atlanta City Council Member Andrea Boone hosts free COVID-19 Testing Today

Atlanta City Council Member Andrea Boone Hosting Free COVID-19 Testing Event TuesdayCOVID_a9 free testing

WHO: Council member Andrea Boone

The Family Health Centers of Georgia

MARTA

DJ Greg Street

WHAT: Free COVID-19 testing event

WHEN: Tuesday, June 16 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

WHERE: Back parking lot of the H.E. Holmes MARTA Station

BACKGROUND: District 10 Council member Andrea Boone is hosting a free COVID-19 testing event Tuesday, June 16 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. in the parking lot of the H.E. Holmes MARTA Station. Event attendees are asked to use the Burton Road entrance.

Boone is especially encouraging seniors and those who participated in recent protests to get tested for COVID-19 during Tuesday’s event.

No appointment is needed and drive-through and walk-up testing will be available. A photo ID is required. Free surgical masks will be provided to those receiving tests while available.

The event is co-sponsored by radio personality and community advocate DJ Greg Street, The Family Health Centers of Georgia, Drinking Partners Coffee of Atlanta, and MARTA.

For more information, call 1-800-935-6721.

