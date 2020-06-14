Mayor Bottoms appoints members to Use of Force Advisory Council

ATLANTA—Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms announced the appointment of members to her Use of Force Advisory Council, which was created through an Administrative Order issued last week.

“The gravity of this Advisory Council’s actions and recommendations — and their potential to fundamentally transform the relationship between law enforcement officials and those they serve —can not be understated,” said Mayor Bottoms. “Thank you to every member for their partnership and commitment to bettering the Atlanta community. With peoples’ very lives at stake, I look forward to their recommendations and assistance in implementing needed reforms to the City’s Use of Force policies.”

Mayor Bottoms issued an Administrative Order to convene an Advisory Council comprised of community members and partners to examine the City’s use of force policies and procedures. The Advisory Council will make recommendations for operational or legislative changes to the City’s existing use of force policies.

The Use of Force Advisory Council will be co-chaired Tiffany Roberts, Community Engagement & Movement Building Counsel for the Southern Center for Human Rights; Jonathan Rapping, Professor of Law at Atlanta’s John Marshall Law School, President and Founder of Gideon’s Promise; and Tharon Johnson, Founder and CEO of Paramount Consulting.

Additional members of the Advisory Council are as follows:

Rafiq Ahmad, National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives (Georgia Chapter)

Rev. Kenney Alexander, Pastor, Antioch Baptist Church North

Shar Bates, Radio / TV personality, My Vote is Hip Hop

Maya Beatty, Youth and resident

Nelson Boyce, Industry Director, Travel, Google

J. Cannon Carr, Chief Investment Officer, and Portfolio Manager CornerCap Institutional

Mawuli Davis, Founding Partner, Davis Bozeman Law Firm

Johnathan Davis, Executive Director, Covenant Community

Marissa Dodson, Southern Center for Human Rights

Miguel Dominguez, Criminal Justice Progressive Agenda Working Group / Morgan and Morgan

Juaun Durbin, Youth Organizer and Morehouse College Alumnus

Michelle Falconer, Owner, Bailey and Hunter, LLC

Maya Hadley, Youth and resident

Jestin Johnson, City of Atlanta Deputy COO

Alvin Kendall, Founder, Kendall Law Group

Yonasda Lonewolf, Hip Hop 4 Foundation

Bryant Marks, Professor of Psychology, Morehouse College

Toni Michelle Williams, Director, Solutions Not Punishment Collaboration (SnapCo)

Suzie Ockleberry, Assistant Vice President, Attorney, AT&T

Rashad Richey, Radio personality

The Honorable Joyce Sheperd, Atlanta City Council

Brian Spears, Attorney, G. Brian Spears, P.C.

Lovette Karbo Thompson, Black Alliance

Sean Williams, Cochran Firm

Joycelyn Wilson, Assistant Professor of Hip Hop Studies and Digital Humanities, Georgia Tech

The Advisory Council will review city’s use of force policies and make recommendations for any changes or additions. The Council will make initial recommendations to Mayor Bottoms within 14 days, followed by a more comprehensive report no later than 45 days.

More than 1,000 people are killed by police every year in America, and black people are three times more likely to be killed than their white counterparts.

The Administrative Order is the latest move by the Bottoms Administrative to enact meaningful criminal justice reform in the city of Atlanta.

In her first month in office, Mayor Bottoms eliminated cash bond in Atlanta, ensuring that no one languishes in jail because of an inability to pay. Last year, Mayor Bottoms signed legislation authorizing the closure of the Atlanta City Detention Center (ACDC) and has reduced the City’s Department of Corrections budget by nearly 60 percent.

Mayor Bottoms also worked with the City’s Department of Corrections and Department of Watershed Management to establish the City’s Preparing Adult Offenders through Treatment and Therapy (PAT3) program to assist prison inmates with finding jobs.