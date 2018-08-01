Black Men’s Group and Community Organizations Launch Youth State of Emergency Gathering

A collection of community organizations will hold a State of Emergency for Youth event titled “Operation Take Back” at the Porter Sanford Center for Performing Arts on Thursday at 6 p.m. The focus: families, athletic organizations and church communities will learn about alternatives to gangs, violence and crime.

“In response to the rash of killings in our community, we must respond with action to take back our youth. We believe that as Black men we have a responsibility to constructively guide our young people from childhood to adulthood with tools on being part of the solution,” says Derrick Boazman, Let Us Make Man Founder and Convener.

The gathering will include a “Consequences of Thug Life” presentation by DeKalb County-based attorney Mawuli Davis, a panel discussion with youthful offenders moderated by Gary Davis of Next Level Boys Academy, and a Program Fair featuring programs that assist youth through sports, athletics, cultural and other initiatives.

Sponsoring organizations include: Let Us Make Man, National Action Network, Clayton County NAACP, NAACP DeKalb, Davis Bozeman Law Firm, Beacon Hill Black Alliance for Human Rights, Next Level Boys Academy, Debra DeBerry Clerk of Superior Court, Hank Stewart Foundation, Sankofa Church, United Youth-Adult Conference, Michael Langford, 100 Black Men of DeKalb County and NAACP Atlanta

