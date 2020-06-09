George Floyd final homegoing live now [video]

George Floyd will be buried in Pearland, TX today following a private funeral at the Fountain of Praise church in Houston.

George Floyd’s death energized a movement after millions watched horrific video of his murder by suffocation at the knee of former now Mineeapolis police officer Derek Chauvin as three other officers looked on.

Rev. Al Sharpton is officiating the service attended by family, friends, dignitaries and a steady stream of supporters and mourners.

Floyd will be laid to rest next to his mother, whom he cried out for as he lay dying at the hands of errant police officers.

Vie here: http://watch.tfop.org/