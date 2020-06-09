Voting situation today in Fulton and DeKalb called unacceptable

Statement from Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger on Investigation into Fulton and Dekalb County Elections Processes:

“The voting situation today in certain precincts in Fulton and Dekalb counties is unacceptable. My office has opened an investigation to determine what these counties need to do to resolve these issues before November’s election. Obviously, the first time a new voting system is used there is going to be a learning curve, and voting in a pandemic only increased these difficulties. But every other county faced these same issues and were significantly better prepared to respond so that voters had every opportunity to vote.”