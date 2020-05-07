6 new symptoms of COVID-19

Six new symptoms have been added to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) existing list of symptoms for COVID-19. The new symptoms are chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, and new loss of taste and/or smell. These symptoms join the original symptoms of fever, cough and shortness of breath/difficulty breathing. Symptoms of COVID-19 typically appear 2-14 days after exposure and range from mild to severe.

The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) is expanding testing throughout the state, so it is important for people to recognize these symptoms and seek testing if they are ill.

All symptomatic individuals are eligible for COVID-19 testing. Health care workers, first responders, law enforcement, and long-term care facility residents and staff are all prioritized for testing whether they have symptoms or not.

People should not arrive unannounced or without a scheduled appointment at a specimen collection site. There are two ways to be referred for COVID-19 testing:

Local Health Department

Individuals who meet COVID-19 testing criteria may now be referred to DPH specimen collection sites by contacting their local health department. They will be screened by appropriate health department staff and referred to the closest, most convenient specimen collection site. Contact information for local health departments can be found on the DPH homepage at https://dph.georgia.gov/, under COVID-19 in Georgia.

Health Care Provider

Health care providers and/or physicians can still refer patients for COVID-19 testing.

A list of specimen collection sites in Georgia can be found at on the DPH website at https://dph.georgia.gov/locations/covid-19-testing-site

All Georgians have a critical role in preventing the spread of COVID-19 in our state.

Practice social distancing – keep at least 6 feet between yourself and other people.

Wash your hands – use soap and water and scrub for at least 20 seconds. Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer (60% alcohol) if soap and water aren’t readily available.

Wear a mask – Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommend the use of face masks to help slow the spread of COVID-19, especially where social distancing is difficult to maintain (grocery stores, pharmacies, etc.), and especially in areas of significant community-based transmission.

For more information about COVID-19 https://dph.georgia.gov/novelcoronavirus or https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html