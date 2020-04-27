DaBaby’s ‘Blame It On Baby Album’ is #1

DaBaby has once again lived up to the hype with the release of his sophomore album Blame it on Baby, which is now #1 on Billboard’s 200 Albums chart. The accomplishment contributes to eight straight weeks of an R&B/hip-hop record holding the coveted position on the Top 200. Additionally, this marks DaBaby’s second #1 album in the last 7 months. In just one week, the record has had massive success, peaking at #1 across two additional Billboard charts: Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums and Top Rap Albums. The entire 13-track album debuted on Spotify’s US Top 50, with “Rockstar” ft. Roddy Ricch claiming the #1 spot upon release. The song also snagged the #1 spot on Rolling Stone’s Top 100 songs of the week. The feat fulfills one of DaBaby’s early wishes: that “every single song [has] the potential to be a hit.” The album was largely produced by DaBaby’s personal DJ, DJ K.i.D, with additional production by Jetsonmade, London On Da Track and more. Listen to Blame it on Baby HERE.

Blame it on Baby includes appearances by Quavo, Future, Roddy Ricch, Ashanti, Megan Thee Stallion, A Boogie wit da Hoodie and YoungBoy Never Broke Again and has received praise from outlets like GQ, Entertainment Weekly and FADER. Sales amounted to 124K equivalent album units in the US by the close of April 23rd. Prior to its release, DaBaby dropped his single “Find My Way” alongside a suspenseful 10-minute short film. Co-starring B.Simone, The Reel Goats-directed video has amassed over 13 MM views on YouTube.

The Charlotte rapper has also been celebrating the success of his first project Baby on Baby as it recently received its RIAA Platinum certification. The project spent 55 weeks on Billboard’s Top 100; peaking at #7. Baby on Baby featured the Grammy-nominated track “Suge” and preceded his 2019 debut album, KIRK. The RIAA Certified Gold KIRK included the singles “BOP” and “VIBEZ” which would become DaBaby’s third and fourth #1s at Urban Radio, respectively. The album debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200 before launching a duly-titled North American tour, which is set to resume at the close of the current global pandemic.