Fulton County Commissioner Marvin Arrington hosts virtual meeting on pandemic issues

Vice Chair Arrington to Host Virtual Town Hall

District 5 Commissioner to host virtual meeting on COVID-19 and related issues

ATLANTA – Fulton County Vice-Chairman Marvin S. Arrington, Jr. is scheduled to host a virtual Town Hall meeting with District 5 constituents to discuss community services impacted by the COVID-19 crisis and efforts to assist the community at this difficult time. The meeting is scheduled for Wednesday April 29, 2020 at noon and airing on the Fulton Government TV YouTube channel, www.youtube.com/FultonGovernmentTV.

A primary focus of the forum is Fulton County’s response to COVID-19 including a discussion of testing sites, offerings for homebound seniors, courts services through the crisis, and virtual arts classes. Other areas to be discussed include access to absentee ballots for the upcoming primary election, Fulton County digital services, and the 2020 US Census.

Citizens wishing to submit public comment for this Town Hall should preregister in advance for this webinar at https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_gYIqp6AsR9mi22R7iXBKbw or https://bit.ly/3bUwnd2.

