Atlanta City Council to hold special called meeting Tuesday through remote access

ATLANTA — The Atlanta City Council will hold a special-called meeting Tuesday, April 14 at 1 p.m. through remote access. The Council will consider several legislative items related to recently issued executive and administrative orders, including:

• 2020-30 – Hazard pay supplement

• 2020-32 – Meetings of any city boards, authorities, commissions, committees

• 2020-33 – Temporary moratorium on residential evictions 60 days

• 2020-34 – Accepting no new applications for permits or sub-permits

• 2020-35 – Providing individual shelter options with support services for persons experiencing homeless

• 2020-36 – Mayor ensuring enforcement of governor’s executive order

Council members will cast votes electronically while communicating through a phone bridge. The meeting will be held remotely in response to the telework protocol activated for City Hall.

The meeting will be streamed live on the Atlanta City Council’s Facebook and Twitter pages at @atlcouncil. Media and the public can tune into the remote meeting by dialing (877) 579-6743 and entering the conference ID number 8315991256.

Residents can participate in the public comment portion of the meeting by calling (404) 330-6001 and leaving a voicemail, including their name and contact information. Public comment will close one hour prior to the start of the meeting.

