Town hall marks 200 days until November 2020 election

Program will help empower Black communities to achieve full voter access in these unprecedented times

WASHINGTON — Today, the Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law announced a partnership with Roland Martin Unfiltered to address the voting rights challenges in the 2020 elections. The town hall will focus on how the pandemic is affecting Black voters’ access and the unique challenges they face this election season. The town hall will be held on Wednesday, April 15 at 3 p.m. EST/1 p.m. PDT.

“Even in the middle of a pandemic, we continue to see ongoing voter suppression attempts by officials,” said the Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law President and Executive Director Kristen Clarke. “Vigilance will be required to ensure that voters, particularly African American voters, will have full access to the ballot box. With just 200 days until the November 2020 election, we will be working to ensure that Black communities receive equitable access to care and treatment for COVID-19, while also ensuring that our voting rights are not compromised.”

The town hall will feature U.S. Senator Cory Booker, actor and activist Hill Harper, Rashad Robinson, CEO of Color of Change, Brittany Packnett, activist and co-founder of Campaign Zero and Kristen Clarke, president and executive director of the Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law.

This town hall will be streamed via YouTube, and Facebook Live. Viewers can participate in the live stream by visiting Roland Martin’s YouTube channel here or Facebook page here. To join the conversation on social media follow @LawyersComm and @RolandSMartin, using the hashtag #OurVoteOurPower.