Build Your Legacy: How ESSENCE is supporting Black female business women

Black women, while one of the fastest-growing categories of entrepreneurs and business owners are also the most underfunded. Pine-Sol and ESSENCE are on a mission to celebrate and support the enduring legacy of Black women in business, and champion entrepreneurs, by hosting the first-ever Build Your Legacy Contest – a $100,000 grant will be awarded to one Black female entrepreneur to support her business. The contest is now live, and the deadline to apply is Wednesday, April 15.

The Build Your Legacy Contest is about showing up to support Black female entrepreneurs at a time when being a business owner is more challenging than ever. Women across the country are encouraged to celebrate those who have inspired them to create their own legacies that serve both their families and communities.

For more info, head to www.essence.com/yourlegacy. Pine-Sol and Essence want to hear about you or your readers’ lives as entrepreneurs, and how much their heritage has helped their business.

Build Your Legacy Award

Entries are open now and will remain open until April 15.

Visit (essence.com/your legacy) to submit a video introducing yourself and your business, why you started your business and how you would use $100,000 to grow and/or support it.

To enter you must have a registered business (LLC, Inc, etc).

When will the winner be announced?

Three semi-finalists will be announced in May.

Semi-Finalist voting will be open to the public: June 1 – July 1, 2020

Final winner announced: July 4, 2020