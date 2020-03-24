COVID-19 Resource Guide: What’s open, what’s closed

COVID-19

Last updated: Monday, March 23

As of this morning, March 19, 2020, the Georgia Department of Public Health is reporting 620 cases and 25 deaths.

Thursday, March 19

As of this morning, March 19, 2020, the Georgia Department of Public Health is reporting 287 cases and 10 deaths.

The Georgia General Assembly has confirmed one case of COVID-19. Senator Brandon Beach was tested over the weekend, and the test has come back positive. All members of the General Assembly have been advised to self-quarantine for the next 14 days.

While the Governor has not issued any new state mandates on closures, City of Atlanta Mayor Lance Bottoms signed an executive order this morning to close all restaurants and bars (takeout and delivery are still allowed), gyms, movie theaters, bowling alleys and arcades, live performance venues, and private social clubs, effective tonight at midnight.

Tuesday, March 17

Yesterday, March 16, 2020, the Georgia General Assembly convened to ratify the Governor’s call to declare a State of Emergency in Georgia. After nearly 8 hours, the House and the Senate reached an agreement. The Governor has executive power for the next 30 days. On April 15, 2020, the General Assembly will reconvene and take a vote on whether or not to end those executive powers.

Along with the State of Emergency, the Georgia General Assembly voted to approve $100 million in emergency funding to address the pandemic before we recessed last Thursday, March 12th.

As of Tuesday, March 17 the Georgia Department of Health’s most recent report shows 146 cases of confirmed COVID-19 cases and 1 death.

The State of Georgia has set-up a COVID-19 hotline: 844.442.2681

The federal government recommends limiting public gatherings to 10 people and maintaining a distance of 6 feet apart.

March 15, 2020 — As of this morning, Georgia Department of Public of Health’s most recent report shows 99 cases of confirmed COVID-19 cases and 1 death. In an effort to contain the virus, the Center for Disease Control has encouraged the suspension of large public gatherings.

On Monday, March 16, 2020, the Georgia legislature will convene to vote on a resolution to officially ratify the Governor’s call to declare an official state of emergency. The state of emergency will extend the Governor’s executive power in order to adequately address COVID-19.

Below is a list of closures & resources:

The following institutions have made these decisions:

Universities & Colleges: The Governor issued an executive order to close all public preschools, secondary schools, and post-secondary schools through March 31; Emory University has extended spring break until March 22 and will transition to remote learning for the remainder of the semester, beginning on March 23; Spelman College will transition to remote learning, beginning on March 23; Agnes Scott College will transition to remote learning on March 23 until April 3; Morehouse College has suspended all large public events. Spring break has been extended for one week and remote learning will begin March 23 until the end of the Spring semester; Clark Atlanta University has extended spring break until March 22 and will transition to remote learning on March 23. All students in residential housing must be moved out by March 21; Olegthorpe University has canceled classes, beginning on Monday, March 16 and will transition to online learning on March 24. Students are encouraged to move-out of residential housing.

K-12 Schools The Governor issued an executive order to close all public preschools, secondary schools, and post-secondary schools through March 31; City of Atlanta Public Schools will be closed for at least two weeks, beginning Monday. March 16 staff and students were asked to attend on Friday, March 13 to prepare for the two-week closure; Clayton County Public Schools are closed indefinitely; Decatur City Schools are closed indefinitely; DeKalb County Public Schools are closed until further notice; Cobb County Public Schools are closed until further notice; Padeia High School is closed indefinitely until further notice



Government Atlanta City Hall is closed until further notice. Mayor Bottoms signed an executive order to limit public gatherings to 50 people; City of Atlanta Mayor Lance Bottoms signed an executive order this morning to close all restaurants and bars (takeout and delivery are still allowed), gyms, movie theaters, bowling alleys and arcades, live performance venues, and private social clubs, effective March 19 at midnight; The Georgia General Assembly has been suspended indefinitely, but all members have been instructed to stay at home; The Georgia Supreme Court issued a judicial emergency for all Georgia courts. Courts will remain open for essential matters, but non-essential matters are suspended. Teleconferencing is encouraged if the court needs to proceed; DeKalb County Court is suspending all jury trials and non-essential matters for the next 30 days ; Fulton County Court is suspending jury trials for the next 30 days. Any non-essential matters will not be heard by the courts during the 30-day period unless they can be conducted via video or teleconferencing; Gwinnett County Court is suspending all hearings other than those essential hearings for jail court or revocations from March 16 to March 27; The Georgia Presidential Primary originally set for Tuesday, March 24, has been moved to Tuesday, May 19 to coincide with State House & State Senate primary elections. Early voting will come to a halt and resume closer to the May 19 election date; DeKalb County libraries will be closed, beginning at the end of the day March 14; Fulton County libraries closed March 13 until further notice.

Hospitals Emory Health Care will postpone all elective procedures for 2 weeks, followed by week-to-week reassessment.

Senior Centers The DeKalb Lou Walker and Mason Mill multi-purpose senior centers are closed until further notice; The Governor has recommended that all long-term care facilities restrict all visitors, volunteers, and non-essential personnel except for certain compassionate care situations, such as end-of life situations.

Utilities Georgia Power has temporarily suspended residential disconnections for the next 30 days, beginning tomorrow. They will reevaluate the policy and time frame as the situation develops; Atlanta Gas Light has temporarily suspended disconnections for nonpayment; Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms issued an administrative order to halt water service termination for any Watershed Management customer due to non-payment . This will continue for at least the next 60 days; DeKalb County’s current water service policy does not allow any water disconnections while a bill is in dispute ; Comcast is offering essential internet package for free for low-income customers for 60 days.

Department of Corrections The Southern Center for Human Rights has issued a letter of request and recommended with a set of recommendations to keep those who are incarcerated safe, including the following: Comply with CDC, Georgia Department of Public Health, and NCCHC Guidelines; Eliminate co-pays; Ensure access to soap, tissue, cleaning/sanitizing products, and clean laundry; Ensure transparency in communications with family members and the public;



For students and families who need food during school closure

Atlanta Public Schools All APS students can receive daily free bagged meals from 10 AM to 12 PM, Monday through Friday. A student ID is required to pick-up food from the following locations: Douglass High School Cleveland High School Bunche Middle School Sylvan Middle School Phoenix Academy (formerly known as Crim High School) Beginning Monday, March 23, all APS families can report to one of the above five APS school sites Monday through Friday, from 10 AM to 12 PM to receive a weekly bag of groceries from the Atlanta Community Food Bank. The City of Atlanta’s Centers of Hope Afterschool Meal Program will provide dinners and snacks for students between the ages of 5 and 18. Beginning on Monday, March 16, 2020, the program will run on a modified schedule and allow students to receive meals from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM. The meals sites include City of Atlanta recreation centers . Beginning Monday, March 16, APS partner, GOODR, will provide ready-to-eat meals at the following local community sites: Hosea Feed the Hungry: Food Pantry on Tuesday, Wednesday, & Thursday from 10 AM to 12 PM. An ID is required. 404.755.3353 Loaves and Fishes at St. John the Wonderworker Parish : Monday to Friday from 9 AM to 10 AM. 678-373-9433 DeKalb County Public Schools DeKalb students can receive a free bagged lunch daily from 10 AM to 12 PM, Monday through Friday. The sites include: Cross Keys High School Sequoyah Middle School Idlewood Elementary School Lithonia High School Clarkston High School Chapel Hill Middle School Bethune Middle School McNair Middle School DeKalb County’s Department of Parks and Recreations will have snacks available for students between 3:30 PM and 4:30 PM, Monday through Friday. Locations include Gresham Park Recreation, Exchange Intergenerational, Redan Recreation, Tobie Grant, N.H. Scott, Lucious Sanders, Mason Mill, Hamilton, & Midway Recreation Gwinnett County Schools Lunch will be provided for anyone 18 or younger at 70 school sites in the district at no cost. These 70 sites will be open between 11 AM and 1 PM for meal pick-up. In addition, GCPS school buses will make lunches available for pick-up at bus stops near the 70 sites. Information about estimated delivery times at these bus stops will be shared on the GCPS website once they are finalized. Meals on Wheels DeKalb County’s 517 Meals on Wheels clients will continue to be served as normal. The North DeKalb, South DeKalb, DeKalb-Atlanta and East DeKalb (Bruce Street) senior centers will be open to distribute meals to their 559 customers only. Seniors will be able to pick up their meals between 10 AM and 1 PM, Monday through Friday. Senior customers of these centers who do not have transportation should call 770-322-2950 from 9 AM to 5 PM, Monday through Friday. Atlanta Community Foodbank Atlanta Community Food Bank is working with community partners to assess how they can best support the community. There are currently 50 food pick-up sites. The Giving Kitchen The Giving Kitchen is currently not accepting visitors to their office, but are offering support to food service workers who have been quarantined due to COVID-19. Freelance Artists C4 Atlanta has shared a resource hub for financial and resource support for freelance artists who need help due to COVID-19; An artist resource GO-FUND me has been set up to support Atlanta Artists.



Financial Support for Businesses and Individuals

Unemployment Benefits : The Georgia Department of Labor is suspending in-person requirements for services provided by the agency. In accordance with Governor Kemp’s recommendation, the GDOL is providing online access to unemployment services, partial claim access for employers, and other reemployment services;

The Georgia Department of Labor is suspending in-person requirements for services provided by the agency. Small Business Loans : The federal government has approved the Governor’s request for federal dollars to provide relief for small businesses in the time of this pandemic;

City of Atlanta: Mayor Bottoms issued an executive order to provide $7 million in emergency funding for COVID-19 crisis. The Mayor has allocated $1.5 million to support small businesses. Please reach out to the head of Invest Atlanta for more information: eklementich@investatlanta.com;

Center for Disease Control COVID-19 Guidance

The Georgia Department of Public Health has set-up a hotline for COVID-19: 844.442.2681. Please call here FIRST, if you are exhibiting any symptoms. Testing is limited and certain criteria must be met.

Emory University Hospital, Emory Decatur Hospital, Dekalb Medical Center, Emory University Midtown Hospital: COVID-19 screening line: 404.712.6843; Phone assessment will take place with nurse to determine next steps; No doctor referral is needed; Call if the following symptoms started within the past two weeks: cough, sore, threat, & fever

Grady Hospital 24/7 COVID-19 Public Health Hotline: 1.866.782.4584; Patients experiencing symptoms or those who been exposed to someone with the virus may come in to be evaluated, but patients must seen a physician prior to arriving to Grady. This first appointment with a doctor does not need to take place at Grady.

Wellstar Atlanta Medical Center COVID-19 information line: 402.265.4000. Press 1 to select first option; Virtual consultation is available for a charge: www.wellstaron.org; Does not offer testing



While there is currently no vaccine to prevent coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), the CDC recommends the following:

Avoid close contact with people who are sick;

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth;

Stay home when you are sick;

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash;

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe;

Follow CDC’s recommendations for using a facemask CDC does not recommend that people who are well wear a facemask to protect themselves from respiratory diseases, including COVID-19. Facemasks should be used by people who show symptoms of COVID-19 to help prevent the spread of the disease to The use of facemasks is also crucial for health workers (at home or in a health care facility);

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing. If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol. Always wash hands with soap and water if hands are visibly dirty.

Older adults and people who have severe underlying chronic medical conditions like heart disease or diabetes seem to be at higher risk for developing more serious complications from COVID-19. If you are at higher risk of getting sick from COVID-19, Stock-up on supplies; Take precautions to keep space between you and others; When you go out in public, keep away from others who are sick, limit close contact, and wash your hands often; Avoid crowds as much as possible; Avoid cruise travel and non-essential air travel; Stay at home as much as possible to reduce your risk of being exposed.

If you believe you have been exposed to COVID-19 and develop a fever and symptoms, such as cough or difficulty breathing, call your healthcare provider for medical advice. Follow the CDC guidelines for testing. Stay home, except for getting medical care; Avoid public areas: Do not go to work, school, or public areas; Avoid public transportation: Avoid using public transportation, ride-sharing , or taxis.

Public Gatherings : Please see the CDC guidance on public gatherings. The following sports events have been canceled: The NCAA has canceled the Final Four as well as the rest of the season The MLB has canceled spring training The Master’s Golf Tournament has been postponed The following closures have been issued: Alliance Theater has suspended remaining performances for 2019-2020 season Atlanta Botanical Gardens is closed through April 30 Atlanta History Center has canceled all public events through April 30 Atlanta Symphony Orchestra has canceled/postponed all events through April 22 Georgia Aquarium will be closed, starting March 14 High Museum of Art is closed indefinitely Edgewood Mac & Cheese Festival has been moved to Oct 24, 2020 Statefarm Arena has canceled and postponed shows until further notice World of Coca-Cola has closed for the next two weeks until further notice Zoo Atlanta will be closed until the end of March

Please see the CDC guidance on public gatherings.

Volunteer Requests