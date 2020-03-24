Mom of seven opens consulting helpline for stressed out parents

(Dallas, TX) — Aerica Karriem, an acclaimed Family Mediator and Relationship Coach expert,
has taken an unprecedented step to launch Black Online Therapy dedicated to serving black
families globally.
As many people stay at home to stop the spread of the COVID-19 Virus, also known as
coronavirus, the arguments while everyone is together are increasing. Rather stress, built up
frustration, or the pain they have been carrying but avoiding for years are now coming to the
surface. Families can now access the support they need from the comfort of their homes for
themselves and their loved ones for their overall emotional health and well-being and mental
health tools that are common.
“Our main focus is to provide a confidential, convenient and affordable way to help prevent the
onset or worsening of mental breakdowns or mental health conditions,” says Karriem. “We
provide social emotional learning and effective communication techniques to help repair and
restore families all over the world.”
Black Online Therapy is an innovative company that is founded on three guiding principles: love
for humanity, integrity no matter what, and unity to those who matter the most. The business
is dedicated to being a great resource for our communities which is important to the company.
Despite stereotypes, this is not just a low income, poverty stricted need. The fact is that no
matter your sex, age, income level, education, religion, or culture we all have life’s highs and
lows. We need guidance that our girlfriends sometimes can’t help us with. Or our close relatives
may be going through things they can’t seem to overcome themselves. It’s wise to allow a
professional to help assist you through your trying times.
Aerica Karriem is an esteemed community leader of remarkable vision and character. Her
commitment and mission are innovative, impactful ways to heal black families and to elevate
our next generation, but it hasn’t always been that way. Aerica was a stay at home mom for 14
years. She lost herself and when she realized she had had enough, she decided change was
necessary but she didn’t know where and who to turn to. She felt broke and broken. There was
no place she was aware of and felt comfortable enough without feeling unfairly judged, like
many others. So she decided to take classes, go to seminars, read hundreds of hours of related
family and healing books and more importantly she got involved in her community. She became
a certified family mediator and relationship coach. Aerica has created a successful curriculum
and now she certifies others to do the same.
Aerica shares that, “We must understand our children are constantly mimicking us. So, when
we begin to dishonor and devalue ourselves and we continue to communicate with such harsh
mannerisms, they know nothing else but what they see.”
Aerica, continues by saying the following: “I know hurt people hurt people. We don’t want
anymore people in the world hurting, so we are committed to go the distance to ensure that
we focus on healing deep-rooted hurts and pains in our communities. “We’ve had our feet on
the ground, have done a great amount of leg work, research and surveying in order to quantify
the needs in our communities. It’s been worth it, as our priority is to be extremely valuable for
our clients.”
For more information about Black Online Therapy please visit http://blackonlinetherapy.com/