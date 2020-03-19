Mayor imposes moratorium on residential evictions and filings 

ATLANTA—Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms issued an Executive Order calling on the Atlanta Housing Authority, Atlanta Beltline Inc., Fulton County / City of Atlanta Land Bank Authority, Invest Atlanta, Partners for Home and the City of Atlanta’s Department of Grants and Community Development to institute a temporary moratorium on residential evictions and filings for a period of sixty (60) days effective immediately.

“Social distancing, home confinement and self-quarantines are critical in the fight to stop the spread of COVID-19,” said Mayor Bottoms. “The ability for Atlanta residents to remain in their homes is a key component of our collective community efforts to prevent further exposure and spread of this virus. As Mayor, I am calling on our partners to bolster our collective efforts and ensure housing stability for residents.”

The entities subject to this order are instructed not to permit the issuance of termination or initiate evictions for non-payment of rent, and not to permit the imposition of late fees and other charges due to late or non-payment of rent in properties sponsored or funded by the entities during the term of this order.

You can view Mayor Bottoms’ Executive Order at this link.

To combat the COVID-19 health threat, Mayor Bottoms issued an updated Executive Order prohibiting public gatherings and events of 50 or more persons within the City of Atlanta until March 31, 2020; as well as an Executive Order requiring restaurants, bars, gyms, movie theatres, clubs, and other public gathering spots to limit their occupancy to no more than 50 people.

For more information on the Centers of Hope Afterschool Program and Registration, please visit the Official Website.

The City has also posted prevention information and additional resources related to COVID-19 on its website here.

Chief among the City’s guidance to residents and visitors are the following preventative measures:

1. Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

2. Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

3. Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

4. Stay home when you are sick.

5. Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

6. Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

7. If you have recently returned from a country with ongoing COVID-19 infections monitor your health and follow the instructions of public health officials