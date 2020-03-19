Lecrae partners with Love Beyond Walls to provide portable wash stations around Atlanta

Multi Grammy Award-winning platinum-selling artist, Lecrae has partnered with lovebeyondwalls.org to plant portable hand washing stations around the Atlanta Metro Area for homeless and displaced people to clean their hands in response to Coronavirus (Covid19). The initiative kicks off 10 am on today, Thursday March 19 at Love Beyond Wall’s Center located at 3270 East Main Street, College Park, GA 30337.

Lecrae will join the Love Beyond Walls team at 10 am to begin assembling the sinks after which they will be filled with water, loaded on trucks, and distributed to key locations frequented by the homeless in the Atlanta Metro Area.

The initiative was developed by Terence Lester, executive director of Love Beyond Walls, an organization who mission is to “restore dignity to the homeless and poor by providing a voice, visibility, shelter, community, and grooming and support services to achieve self-sufficiency.” Lester who was once counted amongst Atlanta’s homeless is now founder of Love Beyond Walls and pursuing his PH.D. in Public Policy & Social Change.

“We’re excited to have Lecrae be involved with our work at Love Beyond Walls because he understands the importance of restoring the community and affirming the dignity of those who are unseen. Lecrae understands that it takes both faith and action to provide real restoration in our

communities and world. Jesus washed feet, now we have an opportunity to wash hands and provide that same type of restoration in a modern way.”

“I’ve been following Covid19 quite intently since it’s become a pandemic and first and foremost, I want to remind people THIS IS NOT THE END!” shares Lecrae. “While we can heed The Center For Disease Control and Prevention’s recommendation to stay away from others who are sick, avoid crowds, and properly wash our hands, I can’t help but think about those living on the street who have no way to bathe or wash their hands. People who may eat, sleep, and congregate so close to each other that social distancing is not possible. Partnering with Love Beyond Walls is my way of doing what Jesus did which is serve humanity. I’m humbled to support the work of organizations like Love Beyond Walls who help, serve, bring light, love, peace, and restoration every day.”

Lecrae was recently recognized at The Georgia State Capital for all the work that he’s doing in the community. Below are a few highlights of Lecrae’s restorative initiatives. Here’s a sizzle reel for more info on Lecrae.

Lecrae is a multi-Grammy Award-winning platinum-selling artist, New York Times best-selling author, entrepreneur, speaker, thought leader, philanthropist and CoOwner/President of Reach Records. His 2014 album, Anomaly, to date, he has sold more than 3 million copies and been nominated for 5 Grammy Awards including a win for Best Gospel Album, 15 Dove Awards, one Billboard Music Award, and received both a Soul Train Music Award and BET Hip-Hop Nomination. He will release a new single, “Set Me Free” on Friday, March 20 and his ninth album, Restoration in mid-May.

Lecrae is partnered on several major real estate projects to restore Atlanta’s English Avenue aka The Bluffs, an area known for its rampant drug trafficking and violent crime statistics. Only a block away from the new Mercedes Benz Stadium, two-thirds of its residents live below the federal poverty line and 44 percent of the homes are vacant. As part of Lecrae and Peace Prep’s Restoration campaign he has partnered with Invest Atlanta to revitalize English Avenue!

He is an active member of the Board of Advisory for Peace Preparatory Academy, the first school in the English Avenue area to be opened in more than 20 years. The last one, English Avenue Elementary, closed in 1996.