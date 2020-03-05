Fulton County Receives National “Service All-Star” Award

The National Customer Service Association honors Fulton County staff

The National Customer Service Association (NCSA) has named Fulton County a “Service All Star Award” winner in the Large Organization category. The award recognizes organizations that consistently maintain a focused culture of service excellence.

The Board of Commissioners have prioritized improving customer service in county operations. In 2017, County Manager Dick Anderson named Brigitte Bailey as Fulton County’s Director of Customer Experience and Solutions.

“I am tremendously proud of the work that we have done across our government to improve the customer experience,” said Anderson. “Brigitte has been a force of nature in leading our efforts to implement a culture of service and this award reflects that hard work.”

Since 2018, Fulton County has trained more than 1,600 employees in customer service and has established customer service metrics for each department. Last year, Fulton County established a customer service information center to assist visitors to the Government Center, and improved the customer experience through the Fulton County website. Recently, Fulton County has rolled out a pilot for satisfaction kiosks for customers to give feedback at points of service.