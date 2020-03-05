Atlanta Women Sleep Outside for International Women’s Day

Covenant House Georgia Supports International Women’s Day by Hosting an All-Women Sleep Out Event to Raise Awareness for Girls Experiencing Homelessness and Escaping Trafficking

ATLANTA, GA – This weekend women across the world are coming together in solidarity to celebrate International Women’s Day. At Covenant House Georgia, women across Atlanta will gather to raise awareness for the nearly 2 million young adults who are facing homelessness nationwide, over 3,300 youth in the Atlanta area – half of those who have been trafficked. Sleeping outside with only a cardboard box and sleeping bag, Covenant House Georgia’s annual Women Unite Sleep-Out is a life changing experience. Tomorrow night women will hear young ladies share their personal stories of homelessness, participate in street outreach, and sleep outside while youth at Covenant House Georgia sleep safely in warm beds, with their windows overlooking the field where a community is saying “It’s not okay for youth to sleep outside, so I will take their place”.

So far, Covenant House Georgia has raised nearly $50,000 thanks to 35 dedicated women who are sleeping out and fundraising. This year’s co-chair Sonja Brown the Director of Community Affairs and Deputy Chief Assistant in Dekalb County has dedicated her life to protect victims of trafficking and abuse along with Ellie Leap and several corporate teams.

Location: Covenant House Georgia —1559 Johnson Road NW Atlanta, GA 30318

· 7:00 – 8:00 PM: Reception and Overview of Covenant House

· 8:00 – 9:30 PM: Tours and Roundtable Discussions with Youth

· 9:30 – 11:00 PM: Talent Show from the youth

· 11:00 – 5:30 AM: Sleep Out

· 5:30 – 6:30 AM: Breakfast and Reflection