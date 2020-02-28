DeKalb CEO Mike Thurmond announces endorsement of Mike Bloomberg

Thurmond will formally announce Friday at a “Mike for Black America” Economic Empowerment and GOTV Rally

ATLANTA, GA — Today, DeKalb County CEO Mike Thurmond will formally endorse Democratic presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg for president. He will join supporters of Mike Bloomberg 2020’s Georgia campaign to make his announcement at a “Mike for Black America” Economic Empowerment rally in DeKalb County with special guest Stephanie Rawlings-Blake, Mike Bloomberg National Co-Chair and former Mayor of Baltimore, Maryland.

The rally will be held at Georgia Piedmont Technical College on Friday, February 27, 2020 from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Thurmond served as labor commissioner and was the first Black Georgian to win a statewide election in modern history, without first being appointed. Thurmond will discuss Mike’s record of achievement as the chief executive of New York City as one of several reasons for endorsing him. As CEO of one of the most diverse counties in the Southeast, Thurmond believes Mike’s three consecutive terms as mayor of the largest and most diverse city in America proves he can rebuild the country at a time when it is more divided than ever.

Having served in office simultaneously, Rawlings-Blake cites Mike’s achievements as mayor of New York City, his no nonsense leadership style, and his ability to take on tough fights as her reasons for joining the campaign. She advises the campaign on policy development and strategy and helps promote Mike’s plan for Black America, which includes sweeping economic justice policies as outlined in the Greenwood Initiative aimed at closing the wealth gap, addressing systemic bias, and tripling the wealth of Black households, among other strategies to empower the Black community economically.