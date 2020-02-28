Atlanta Walmart Celebrates Best of Baby Month

Invites Customers to “Party at Our Crib”

Whether expecting a child, or a new parent already, the world of baby care can feel overwhelming. From what-to-do to what-to-buy, there’s a lot for new and expecting parents to consider. As the world’s largest retailer, Walmart serves millions of new parents every day. In fact, your Atlanta Walmart stores have a team of people whose focus is solely on serving customers buying for baby – whether they’re first timers or proficient in parenting.

This Saturday, February 29, from noon to 3:00 p.m., Walmart locations in Atlanta will be hosting a “Party at Our Crib” baby event for new and expecting parents.

It’s an opportunity for families to learn more about Walmart’s hottest items for baby, including car seats and developmental toys from top brands like Graco and VTech. Moms and dads to-be can also find out more about Walmart’s baby registry and (bonus!) receive a free gift delivered to their home for signing up (while supplies last).

Other freebies for customers who “Party at Our Crib” include a complimentary photo print package (while supplies last.) Some locations may also host baby shower-inspired games, serve snacks and an on-site photo opp for your little loved ones.

Click here to learn more and find a participating store: www.walmart.com/aboutbestofbabymonth.