Tamra Simmons, executive producer of the Lifetime documentary series “Surviving R. Kelly,” sits down with rolling out‘s “Cook it Out” show host Jae Davis to discuss her journey in entertainment industry, her mission to elevate the voices of Black women and her upcoming TV projects in the first part of an exclusive three-part interview.
The post Tamra Simmons discusses producing ‘Surviving R. Kelly’ and what’s next for her appeared first on Rolling Out.
Tamra Simmons discusses producing ‘Surviving R. Kelly’ and what’s next for her
This article originally appeared in RollingOut.com.