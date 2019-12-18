‘Surviving R. Kelly II: The Reckoning’ coming soon [see video]

In the days following the debut of “Surviving R. Kelly” on Lifetime this past January, vital conversations erupted throughout the world. Calls to sexual assault hotlines increased by 35 percent, and #MuteRKelly activists were further galvanized to protest for R. Kelly’s record label to drop him. Public outcry ensured the survivors would not be ignored and more women came forward with allegations of abuse. Seven weeks after the debut of the docuseries, the Cook County attorney’s office indicted the R&B singer on 10 felony counts of aggravated sexual assault involving four alleged victims and spanning over a decade, ultimately leading to Kelly’s arrest. Then in July 2019, R. Kelly was arrested on charges including child pornography and kidnapping, facing a total of 18 federal charges.Produced by Kreativ Inc, “Surviving R. Kelly Part II: The Reckoning” is executive produced by Joel Karsberg and Jesse Daniels of Kreativ Inc.; Dream Hampton, Tamra Simmons, Maria Pepin, and Brie Miranda Bryant who executive produce for Lifetime. Sudi Khosropur is co-executive producer. Surviving R. Kelly falls under Lifetime’s commitment to provide a platform to give women a voice where they have previously been unheard to bring awareness to the alleged abuses and harassment of women.