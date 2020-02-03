Fire at Camp Creek Taco Bell under investigation

EAST POINT, GEORGIA February 3, 2020 – The East Point Fire Department is

investigating an early morning fire at the Taco Bell located at 3517 Camp Creek

Parkway. A passerby called 911 at 4:34 a.m. indicating that a fire was in progress.

Engine 3 was the first fire apparatus on scene at 4:42 a.m. and reported seeing heavy

smoke coming from the rear of the structure. The fire was knocked down at

approximately 4:52 a.m.

Fire crews are still on the scene dousing hotspots. The structure was unoccupied at the

time of the fire and no injuries were reported to civilians or firefighters.

East Point units responding included Engine 3, Engine 4, Ladder 1 and Car 902, for a

total of 10 fire personnel on scene. East Point Police also responded to establish traffic

control. The cause of the fire is under investigation